LG approves Rs 2 cr financial package for workers in different categories

Formal orders likely to be issued by Monday

*Amount to be paid through DBT mode

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: After pension, scholarships and other benefits for dependents of COVID victims, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today approved financial package to the tune of around Rs two crore for workers in various categories who have suffered for second consecutive year due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Sinha formally approved the package today and detailed orders in this regard are likely to be issued by Monday, authoritative sources told the Excelsior.

The financial package is aimed at giving some relief to the workers in different segments of society who have suffered a lot because of pandemic and lockdown across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the Government had paid Rs 8.17 crore to same segment of workers for six months to mitigate their sufferings due to COVID-19 while this year the relief is likely to be paid for two months, sources said.

They added that around 18,914 workers including Shikarawallahs, poneywallahs, pithoowallahs, guides, dandiwallahs, sledgewallahs, palkiwallahs etc and 1.66 lakh construction workers among others are likely to be benefitted from the package approved by the Lieuteant Governor.

“The relief is likely to be transferred in the accounts of beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode,’’ sources said.

Around 1.66 lakh construction workers could get Rs 1000 per month from the Government, according to sources.

Other workers associated with Tourism will also get the relief as tourism on which majority of workers are dependent in Kashmir has suffered major setback due to second wave of COVID pandemic gripping the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at a time when tourist season was set to start.

“Tourist season has been badly hit in Jammu and Kashmir with advance bookings in hotels etc already cancelled due to spread of COVID-19 across the country including the Union Territory,’’ sources said.

They added that the Government has already obtained data from Tourism, Labour and other concerned departments about total number of workers in different segments who will be provided relief.

Couple of days back, the Lieutenant Governor had announced pension, scholarships and other such benefits for dependents of some sections of COVID victims to mitigate their sufferings.