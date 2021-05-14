Srinagar records lowest Corona cases after 3 weeks at 379, J&K death toll crosses 3000

*1516 test +ve, 21 die in Kashmir

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 14: Kashmir today saw dip in fresh COVID-19 cases as 1516 tested positive for the infection with Srinagar recording lowest tally in last 20 days at 379 while 21 people succumbed here taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 3001.

Twenty-one persons who were admitted in various hospitals in Kashmir with COVID infection succumbed to the virus today taking the death toll in J&K 3001.

Those who died in Kashmir include a 60-year-old from Gagoo Humhamma Budgam, a 65-year-old woman Nowgam Srinagar, a 56-year-old man from Chake Badernath Pulwama, a 39-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar died, a 90-year-old man from Lar Ganderbal, a 50-year-old man from Ladhoo Pampore, 70-year-old from Nowgam Kandi Sangrama Baramulla, 57-year-old from Kanispora Baramulla and 75-year-old woman from Sherwani Colony Baramulla, 85-year-old from Srangsoo Ashmuqam, 70-year-old man from Khanbal, 52-year-old man from Wudhpora Handwara Kupwara, 70-year-old from Buran Pattan in Baramulla, a 56-year-old man from Barzulla Srinagar, a 50-year-old man from Batmaloo and a 70-year-old man from Katapora.

Srinagar reported 379 cases, lowest in 20 days for the summer capital of J&K, Baramulla 124, Budgam 308, Pulwama 167, Kupwara 140, Anantnag 97, Bandipora 100, Ganderbal 98, Kulgam 72 and Shopian 31.

With fresh cases Srinagar has now 56795 positive cases with 9813 active, 46326 recovered, 656 deaths; Baramulla has 17657 positive cases with 3877 active, 13562 recovered, 218 deaths; Budgam reported 15440 positive cases with 4144 active cases, 11148 recovered, 148 deaths; Pulwama has 10175 positive cases with 2443 active, 7601 recovered and 131 deaths; Kupwara has 9114 positive cases, 1784 active, 7215recoveries, 115 deaths; Anantnag district has 11160 positive cases with 4018 active, 7010recovered, 132 deaths; Bandipora has 6717 positive cases, with 898 active and 5746 recoveries,73 deaths; Ganderbal has 6736 positive cases with 1137 active, 5537 recoveries and 62deaths; Kulgam has 7372 positive cases with 3295 active, 4000recoveries and 77 deaths while as Shopian has 4347 positive cases, 1237active cases, 3066 recoveries and44 deaths.

“379 Positive Cases in Srinagar today is the lowest in last 20 days. Still not a good data for good conclusion. Pl remember, the virus loves to troll. Loves to ambush,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Assad said in a tweet.

He said that from May 1 to May 14, Srinagar district recorded total 14200 COVID-19 positive cases and 38292 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the same period. “About 11500 patients recovered from the disease while 109 patients died due to Coronavirus in the same time span”, the DC added

He further said that after imposing Corona curfew on May 2, the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases was seen on May 4 with 1311 positive cases. “Since May 5, we have witnessed continuous decline in number of positive cases with lowest 379 cases today on same or higher testing rates”, he said.

In J&K 3814 more COVID-19 patients have recovered in last 24 hours including 2751 from Kashmir. There are 52848 active positive cases — 33902 in Kashmir.

Police and para-military forces were heavily deployed across Srinagar and other places to enforce the Corona curfew. They had erected barricades on the road and sealed the localities with concertina wires to prevent movement of the people. The shops were closed and those selling essential supplies were open till 12 noon in Srinagar.

Police arrested 121 persons, lodged 74 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 56,210 from 407 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout Kashmir valley.