ADGP reviews COVID management efforts, overall situation in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 14: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh visited Poonch and reviewed COVID management efforts of police at Poonch.

He appreciated the efforts of the district police in getting police frontline workers vaccinated in time thereby restricting the spread of corona virus among police personnel.

He also reviewed the functioning of district police and held a meeting with gazettes officers of the district.

Among the initiatives of the officers, ADGP took note of the record building of police stations, efforts to speed up pending investigations, improve implementation of CCTNS project, arrest of absconders and tracing of missing persons. Proposals were submitted by the district SSP Dr Vinod Kumar for improving police infrastructure.

ADGP specially appreciated the effective implementation of lockdown and enforcement of COVID protocol. More than 130 cases have been registered and around 3000 persons have been fined for violating COVID protocol.

Later, Mukesh Singh interacted with civil society members at Dak Bunglow Poonch and made an appeal for maintenance of law and order in their respective areas. He gave patient hearing to their issues and assured their redressal within shortest possible time. The civil society members promised to work for the communal harmony, peace and amity.

During meeting with civil society members, ADGP Jammu appealed them to advise the people of their respective areas to stay indoors and to restrict themselves only to essential service matters. Together, he said, we will be able to beat the second wave of spread of Coronavirus.