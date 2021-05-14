3 Govt teachers, 2 more docs among 39 lives lost to COVID in Jammu

Nepali, MP man, another dead in Leh; 109 infected

Five persons aged between 32-45 years among casualties

Ex-Financial Comm, 4 of family; 13 docs test +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 14: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 60 more COVID casualties and 3027 cases. While number of positive cases was almost similar in Jammu and Kashmir divisions with 1511 in Jammu and 1516 in Kashmir, the mortality rate continued to be almost double in Jammu which reported 39 casualties as compared to 21 in the Valley.

Among 39 casualties, 15 were women. There was no let up in the COVID positive people succumbing to the virus at home with three more brought dead to the hospitals while there were five deaths in the age group of 32-45. Highest 22 COVID fatalities were reported in Jammu district, four each Udhampur and Poonch, three each Kathua and Samba, two Ramban and one in Doda district.

Three Government teachers have succumbed to COVID-19 including Mohammad Arshad posted in Government High School Gurdanbala Rajouri, Sushma Chib who was working in Government Higher Secondary School Jhiri and Praveen Kumar posted in Government Middle School Chinore.

Director School Education Jammu Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma told the Excelsior that with three more Government teachers succumbing to the virus, a total of seven teachers have died of COVID-19 in past fortnight.

“In addition, three officials in the Directorate of Education have also died of Coronavirus,’’ he said and assured families of teachers and officials that the Department would ensure immediate release of maximum benefits to dependents of the deceased. Death of three officials posted in the Directorate of School Education was reported last week.

Two more doctors today lost their lives to COVID. They include Dr ML Sharma of Karan Bagh Gadigarh and Dr MK Raina of Trikuta Nagar. Dr Sharma passed away in the GMC Jammu and Dr Raina at ASCOMS Sidhra. With this, five doctors have died of virus during last two days. Yesterday, three noted doctors had died of Coronavirus.

Thirty five-year-old woman from Digiana Jammu and 35-year-old man from Ghordi Udhampur died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while 45-year-old man from Chatha Gadigarh in Jammu also succumbed to the virus in the same hospital. All of them had no co-morbidity. Thirty two year-old man from Dharmkund and 37-year-old woman from Bibroti Rajgarh, both in Ramban district died of Coronavirus in the GMC Jammu and GMC Doda respectively. They too had no ailment except COVID-19.

Other deaths in Jammu district were reported from Bishnah, Greater Kailash, Satwari, Mishriwalla, Kothia Chorli Bishnah, Rehari Colony, RS Pura. NITCO Lane Talab Tillo, Trikuta Nagar, Lower Thather, Kulian, Talab Tillo, Mothri Bishnah, Narwal, Bantalab, Nagrota, Nanak Nagar and Digiana.

COVID casualties in Udhampur were reported from Chabutra Bazaar, Chenani and Udhampur town while the deaths in Kathua took place at Chani, Kishanpur Billawar and Ward No. 12 Hiranagar. Three deaths in Samba occurred at Keso Ramgarh, Birpur and Vijaypur while four fatalities in Poonch were reported from Ajote, Ari, Saiklu and Surankote. In Doda, a 90-year-old man died of virus and ailments at the GMC Doda.

Thirty nine fresh COVID fatalities have taken the Jammu region’s Corona toll to 1371, the maximum being 780 in Jammu district, 114 Rajouri, 91 each Udhampur and Kathua, 80 Samba, 73 Doda, 55 Poonch, 39 Ramban, 26 Kishtwar and 22 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, a former Financial Commissioner in Jammu and Kashmir, who had retired in 2018 and was later appointed as Chairman of a Commission, today tested positive for COVID-19. Four family members of the officer, who is putting up in Channi Himmat, have also tested positive.

Thirteen doctors were today found infected by the virus across the region.

Among 1511 Coronavirus cases in Jammu region, 534 were reported from Jammu district, 221 Udhampur, 197 Kathua, 154 Samba, 138 Rajouri, 66 Reasi, 61 Poonch, 52 Ramban, 48 Kishtwar and 40 in Doda district.

As many as 1063 persons recovered from the virus today including 408 in Jammu district, 246 Udhampur, 196 Doda, 74 Rajouri, 71 Kishtwar, 38 Reasi, 26 Poonch and four in Doda district.

With today’s 1511 positive cases, total number of Corona cases in the Jammu region has reached 91277 while active positives have reached 19355. A total of 70551 persons have recovered from the virus and there have been 1371 casualties.

Meanwhile, three COVID fatalities were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh and 109 fresh cases today

A 63-year-old woman from Pasang Leh, 55-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who was working in Leh and 40-year-old man from Nepal, who was residing at Nubra, died of COVID-19 in Leh district today taking Corona toll in Ladakh to 161—117 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Out of total 109 new positive cases in Ladakh, 86 were reported from Leh and 23 in Kargil. The UT of Ladakh now has 15916 Corona cases. Among them, 1547 are active positives while 14208 have recovered from the virus.