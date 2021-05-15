Bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir

Two sons of the soil and both duly decorated senior pilots of the Indian Air Force – Commodores Hilal Ahmed Rather of Anantnag Kashmir and Kirti Khajuria of Udhampur Jammu are set to be elevated to the post of Vice Marshal in the Indian Air Force. Both of them, students of Sainik School Nagrota have thus brought fame to Jammu and Kashmir and we duly congratulate them on their promotion to the rank of Vice Marshal. Commodore Hilal Ahmed Rather is presently posted as India’s Air Attaché in France . It may be recalled that Rather, with an impeccable record of 3000 accident free flying hours on different aircraft , played a key role in ensuring delivery of world envious Rafale jets to the country . Recipient of Vayu Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, his name shall remain tagged always in respect of delivery of Rafale jets to the country. Kirti Khajuria with a flying record of 2700 hours, is decorated with Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished services of a high order. Posted at the Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Defence Service Staff College. Having remained Director Weapons at Air Headquarters and holding other positions, Khajuria was involved in major weapons procurement during 2012-15. With this development, those who underestimate the results of devotion, hard work and love for the country must draw lessons from how these two proud sons of the soil rose to the positions of Vice Marshals in privileged Indian Air Force. Many young persons in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall draw inspiration from these two IAF officers.