LeT militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Was involved in several killings

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 5: A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in Chotigam area of Shopian district, who according to police was involved in killing of Army personnel, two labourers and Kashmiri Pandits.

A police spokesman said that acting on specific information regarding the presence of a militant in village Chotigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the wee hours by Police, Army (34RR) and CRPF (178Bn).

The spokesman said that during the search operation, as the joint party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militant fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat, resident of Chek Cholan, affiliated with the LeT.

“As per police records, Bhat was involved in several attacks including killing of local Army personnel Umer Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Parray, resident of Sudsan Kulgam and hurled grenade upon non-local labours in Hermain, resulting in on spot death of two labourers. He was also involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat son of G Bhat and injuring other Kashmiri Pandit Pitamber Nath son of Arjun Nath Bhat, both residents of Chotigam Shopian. He was also involved in an attack on local Bal Krishan alias Sonu resident of Chotigam. Moreover, he was involved in instigating local youth to join militancy and induced 12 local youth into the militancy,” he said.

He was also involved in the killing of an arrested militant who was leading the search party during a CASO at Nowgam in 2022,” the spokesman said.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK series rifle and three magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” he said.

“In this regard, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials, if any,” read the statement.