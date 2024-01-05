Power shut down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Phinter, Billawar, Mandli, Parnalla, Baddu and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 06 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli, Bhaderwah Town, Thatri, Premnagar, Dhara and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 07 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Sainik Colony, Birpur, Greater Kailash, Chowadhi, Birpur Complex, Bari Brahmana industrial area, Sainik Colony, Sainik Colony, Birpur, Greater Kailash, Narbadha and some parts of Bari Brahmana will remain affected on January 07 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Reasi, Dharmari, Pouni and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 07 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Badhori, Meen and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 7 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Koulpur, Jerda and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 8 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Baba Chamliyal and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 7 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Raika-I, Raika-II and its adjoining areas will remain affected on January 8 from 9 am to 2 pm.