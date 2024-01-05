Uncemented total hip replacement Surgery done in GMC Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: An uncemented total hip replacement was performed in the Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur today.

The 42-year-old patient was suffering from bilateral AVN Hip. The procedure was done in less than one hour and the patient was made to walk the very next day after surgery.

The surgery was done by a of Orthopedic surgeons team comprising Dr Vinit Gupta, Dr Nikhil Gupta and Dr Nitish Sharma. Anesthesia was given by Dr Prakash Atri while the Operation Theatre team comprised Ravi Kotwal and Rajinder Gupta.

The surgery was done totally free of cost under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.