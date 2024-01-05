Santro car stolen in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 5: A Santro car parked outside the house in Mandi Dansal, Samba was stolen here on Thursday night.

According to the information received, Satish Sharma, son of Narayan Dutt Sharma, resident of Mandi Dansal had parked his Santro car bearing Registration Number JK02T-0927 outside his house yesterday like every day. As soon as he woke up in the morning, he saw that the car was not there. After which the complaint was lodged with Samba police.

The police reached the spot, took cognizance of the matter and started investigation. For the last few days, there has been dense fog in Samba and surrounding areas and thieves are taking advantage of it. The incident has also been captured in the CCTV installed at the shops in Sambyal Chowk, in which it is clearly visible that at around 1.30 am in the night, a car was seen plying on the road and a Mahindra Load Carrier vehicle was following it. It is being suspected that there must be thieves in that Mahindra Load carrier.