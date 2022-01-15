Leopard found dead in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Jan 15: A leopard was found dead in a forest area in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials of wildlife department said.

The carcass was found in Ghagwal forest by sarpanch Darshan Kumar and was recovered by the rescue team of the department when he informed them, they said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the leopard died naturally, they said.

However, an FIR was registered in connection with the death and a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the leopard’s death for further action, the officials said. (Agencies)