10 contractors blacklisted for poor execution of public works in J&K’s Doda

JAMMU, Jan 15: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have blacklisted 10 contractors for poor execution of works in Doda district, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Quoting an order issued by the Rural Development Department (Superintendent Engineer REW Jammu), the spokesman said the contractors have been banned for one year for poor performance in execution of the public works.

It has been given out that during this period they shall not be allowed to participate in any tendering process across the Jammu province, he said. (Agencies)