Lenskart opens first outlet

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 28: Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear brand, has opened its first outlet in Kashmir.

The outlet was opened in the heart of Srinagar city, Regal Chowk yesterday.

With seven successful stores already established in Jammu city and plans underway for another outlet in Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, Lenskart aims to extend its presence to every nook and cranny of Srinagar city.

This expansion in Srinagar marks a significant milestone for Lenskart as it continues its mission to provide vision correction solutions to every individual across the country and beyond.

“We have plans to expand our reach into other districts of Kashmir soon, ensuring accessibility to quality eyewear products and services for all residents,” said Dr. Mohammad Mutaher Zerger, who heads Lenskart’s Portfolio and Franchisee Business Divisions.

He said, “We are dedicated to providing state-of-the-art sophistication in eyewear technology, coupled with unparalleled customer service.”.

Lenskart’s commitment to accessibility and affordability is reflected in its offerings, including the innovative Buy One, Get One (BOGO) facility available at all Lenskart outlets and online. Additionally, the brand provides complimentary eye testing facilities, ensuring that customers receive comprehensive care tailored to their needs.

With a network of 1800 stores across India and a growing presence in international markets such as Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the UAE, Lenskart is poised for further expansion into other countries in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.