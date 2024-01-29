Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17, Beats Abhishek Kumar To Win The Finale Race

Mumbai, Jan 29: After months of intense competition, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss. He defeated co-contestant Abhishek Kumar to win the finale.

He took home a coveted trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, courtesy of his shayaris.

However, his game backfired soon and he faced several hurdles mainly when Ayesha Khan entered the show making some serious allegations against him.

Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom but he managed to stand tall.

Before 'Bigg Boss 17', Munawar gained popularity with his winning stint in the 'Lock Upp' reality show.