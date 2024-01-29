‘She’s Beauty and Skin Care Studio’ inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: BJP leader and chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal today inaugurated ‘She’s Beauty and Skin Care Studio’ at Moti Colony in Bishnah.

Social activist and women entrepreneur Dr. Urja Singh was guest of honour while popular singer, Sonali Dogra, noted music composers, Sahil Lucky Nath and Naresh were special guests on the occasion.

“Beauty salons and spas play an important role in lending the glamorous touch to every one’s life style,” said Zorawar Singh while speaking on the occasion and he congratulated the young entrepreneur Rimpi Thapa for opening an exclusive outlet for women where the entire well trained staff is women and locals of Bishnah town.

He further appreciated the role of Rajesh Kumar Thapa, a noted writer and husband of Rimpi for extending all out support in opening ‘She’s Beauty and Skin Care Studio’.