Lawyers’ strike enters 3rd day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Work in the High Court Jammu wing as well as District Courts across Jammu region remained affected on third day today due to the strike of the lawyers.

The lawyers are protesting against diverting of registration powers from Judicial Officers to Revenue Department and proposed move to shift High Court from Janipur to Raika Bahu.

In Kathua, the lawyers held dharna in the premises of District and Sessions Court and raised slogans against the Government for transfer of registration powers to Revenue authorities.

The members of Kathua Bar appealed the President of India, Prime Minister and Home Minister to consider the demands of the lawyers.