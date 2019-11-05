Shah reviews post UT situation with top brass of MHA, J&K officers

Release of politicians, restoration of internet discussed

Govt for stern action in attacks on outsiders

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 5: Six days after the State of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held high-level review of security situation, detention of political leaders, restoration of internet services and other vital issues pertaining to the UT of J&K at a meeting with top brass of civil and police administration, in the Union capital.

Shah chaired half an hour long meeting at the North Block which was also attended by Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir BVR Subrahmanyam, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh among others.

This was the first review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Home Minister after it became the Union Territory on October 31.

Top officials of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory were understood to have briefed the Union Home Minister about security situation in the UT post change in status of the erstwhile State, gradual return of normalcy in the Kashmir valley, recent attacks by the militants aimed at migrant labourers, truckers etc and ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the borders.

Shah was reported to have noted with satisfaction the smooth transition of undivided State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories J&K and Ladakh on October 31, which have started functioning peacefully without any kind of problems.

According to sources, security situation prevailing in the Union Territory especially the Kashmir valley came up for discussion at the high-level meeting in which continued detention of political leaders including three former Chief Ministers-Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, which completed three months today, was reported to have figured prominently.

“The Home Ministry could order release of some of the political leaders to begin with but it wasn’t clear whether the senior leaders would be freed or will remain under arrest in the hotels and Guest Houses,” they said, adding that the Central and UT Governments were taking all aspects into account before taking the final call.

While landline telephone and mobile calling facilities have been restored in the Valley, resumption of the Internet services in some of the districts including Jammu region, was also reported to have been discussed in the meeting, sources said, adding that all 10 districts of Jammu region were completely peaceful and the administration was of the view that a decision can be taken on restoration of slow speed internet services in Jammu and couple of districts in the Valley in the first phase.

Sources said the terror acts including killings of migrant labourers (five of them belonging to West Bengal), truck operators transporting apples out of the Valley, other grenade attacks and steps required to curb such incidents were said to have been discussed threadbare in the meeting.

During past fortnight, the militants have carried out series of terror attacks in the Kashmir valley targeting migrant labourers, truckers, civilians and crowded areas to cause casualties especially those of outsiders with a view to spread fear among the people of other States living in Kashmir.

The Home Ministry was reported to have called for stern action against the militants targeting outsiders in the Valley.

There were reports that Pakistan army and the militant commanders based in Pakistan and PoK have gathered number of militants at the Line of Control (LoC) to push them into Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the winter when some of the infiltration routes become snow bound. In view of this, Army had already planned its strategy to ensure that the militants don’t manage to infiltrate into J&K to step-up terror activities.

According to sources, certain issues which have cropped up after conversion of the State into the Union Territory were also discussed at the meeting.

There have been reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after some time to review the situation in the UT as well as the borders but the visits haven’t been finalized so far.

It may be mentioned here that RK Mathur, the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, had called on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on November 2 i.e. just two days after taking oath as the LG in Leh and discussed certain issues pertaining to the newly created Union Territory with him.