Jat Sabha members stage protest at Tawi bridge

‘Dislocation due to airport expansion’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: The All Jammu and Kashmir Jat Sabha urged Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to intervene and address the issue of families whose land is to be acquired for expansion of Jammu Airport.

The members of Sabha staged a peaceful protest at Maharaja Hari Singh’s statue on Tawi bridge and extended support to joint action committee Rani Bagh, which is spearheading agitation to get justice for 61 families, which would be dislocated for expansion of Jammu airport. Click here to watch video

Speaking to the media, president of the Sabha and former Minister Manjit Singh, said that administration is forcibly trying to vacate the house, without giving suitable compensations. Earlier, these families were allotted land at Beli Charana but Army didn’t allowed them to construct their houses. Now, they are being allotted the land at Sunjwan area and the place is stated to be disputed and compensation of constructed buildings being paid is as per 2002 rate, which is very low,” Singh said.

These people are already displaced from PoK in 1947 and now again they are forced to vacate their houses. The Sabha demanded plots at suitable place and adequate compensation to the families.

Jat Sabha urged upon the Lt Governor to look into the matter personally and provide atleast 1 Kanal plot each to affected families in city limits and adequate compensation at par with present construction cost so that they may be able to construct their houses again.

Further, till suitable land is not identified, these families should not be forced to leave their houses. Singh said, on one side Govt is saying “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” and on the other hand displacing the people without providing proper land and compensation to them.

Ch Garu Ram and Taranjit Singh Tony senior vice presidents, former MLC Surinder Choudhary general secretary, Corporator Dwarka Choudhary and Manjeet Singh Jat secretaries were also presented on the occasion.