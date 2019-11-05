GOC 26 Inf Div, VC SMVDU, Mayor call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Maj. Gen. Sharad Kapoor, GOC, 26 Infantry Division, met Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today and briefed him about the security situation in the area of his responsibility.

During their discussions, the Lt. Governor and the GOC reviewed issues relating to the pattern of infiltration from across the International Border and Line of Control and discussed various other issues relating to the overall security environment in the area.

Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University also met Lt. Governor and briefed him about the staff position, student enrolment, courses being taught in the University and other significant administrative and academic issues of the University.

Lt. Governor emphasized the importance of continuing hard work by the faculty and students for achieving the highest standards in teaching, research and extra-curricular activities.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation also met Lieutenant Governor and briefed him about the functioning and the steps initiated for efficient delivery of public services by the JMC; issues pertaining to effective Solid Waste Management; reorganization of the JMC; installation of street lights; strengthening of veterinary section and simplification of building permission process.

Lt. Governor stressed that every possible effort be made for maintaining hygiene in public places besides ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people.