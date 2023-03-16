Lady From Rajasthan Arrested In Budgam For Kidnapping A 4 -Year-Old Boy: Police

SRINAGAR, Mar 16: Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested a lady from Rajasthan for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from Budgam district of central Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

An information was received by Police Station Khag that a lady who was begging in village Dalwash, Khag kidnapped a four year old, they said.

Some women in the village became suspicious as the lady was seen concealing something under her scarf. They immediately informed police Station Khag.

A police party rushed to the spot alongwith lady police personnel and recovered the kidnapped boy from her possession and arrested her on the spot, police said

The accused lady has been identified as Chidi Devi, a resident of Dhannasar, Hanumangarh Rajasthan.

Police said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khag and investigation was taken up.

The boy has been handed over to his parents after medico legal formalities, they said. (Agencies)