EMPLOYMENT (16-03-2023)

REQUIRED
Unmarried Female Receptionist/ Computer typist for Diagnostic Center in Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Candidate should be of near by location.
Timings 8:00 am – 4:00pm.
Contact & Watsapp resume on :
8899101300
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Accountant Experience 3 year :- 2 post male.
2. Fresh accountant : 2 post female.
Interview Date and Time
Date 16/03/2023, 17/03/2023 & 18/03/2023
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9906044364,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
JOB VACANCY
-Computer operator for billing (Male)
-Salesman(Male)for Suits,sarees
-Helper for shop (Male)
– Floor Manager having good communication skills
In Jammu city
Contact – 9796660707, 9419182096
Required
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANATALAB
CONTACT 9622333664
1.CO-ORDINATOR -POST GRADUATE WITH B.ED WITH 5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
2.M.A WITH B.ED ENGLISH, HISTORY, PHYSICS, SCI, SST
3.PRIMARY WING – GRADUATE WITH B.ED ALL SUBJECTS
4. Nursery Trained Teacher
Minimum 5 to 3 years teaching experience
Heavy motor vehicle Driver 2
Apply with in 2 days hard copy required.
Glomundane Services opc pvt ltd
Urgent requirement
1) Marketing executive (field job)
With minimum 5yrs experience
2) Telesales caller (Female)
With minimum 5yrs experience
3) Air Conditioner Technician
Walk in interview.
167A ground floor Gandhinagar Near Shiv Mandir
6005410661 (SUMIT SHARMA)
WANTED TEACHERS
Only Female
If you love to teach Children Creatively
1. Hindi Teacher
2. General Teacher
(Must be well-spoken in English)
Salary & Qualification No Bar
Call : 9419132765, 9622126939
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. DRIVER – 1 No.
2. HELPER – 1 No.
CONTACT : 9419083739
9419136329
JAY KAY LAW REPORTER, REHARI
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
M – 9596658993
Teachers Required
For teaching Primary Classes – 2
For teaching Middle Classes – 2
For teaching High Classes – 2
Come with documents for
interview on 16-03-2023 or
17-03-2023 from 8.30 am to 2 pm.
Urgently Required
Senior Accountant (25K-30K)
Assistant Accountant (15K-20K)
Field Salesman (10K-15K)
Aracot construction
J&K Biggest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom
Address : NH44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Contact: 8716036714, 9103309681
Crescent Public School
Janipur, Jammu
Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No: 0191-2535337/4019424
Walk in Interview
Academic Co-ordinator Relevant Degree (Minimum Experience 2 to 3 Years)
Maids (Female) Middle Pass
Sweepers Middle Pass
Application forms are available in School office on all working days from 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM and come along with two passport size coloured photographs.
TEACHERS
REQUIRED
contact
bal bharti public
high school
channi himmat jammu
9419192748
CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY JAMMU/AMRITSAR
Requirement
1. Sales Manager(Min 5 Years experience)
2. Marketing Executive
3. Academic Counselor
4.Telecaller
Attractive Salary and incentives
For more info please call: 8715823064
Vacancies
JAGRITI MISSION SCHOOL TALAB TILLO, JAMMU
1. Teachers to teach English & S.St. to the students of High Classes.
2. A young dynamic, lady Teacher to handle little children in our Kindergarten Wing.
Those with qualification, confidence, good communication skills & experience should send their CV and Phone numbers to jagritimission99@gmail.com or deposit the same in school’s office by Saturday, March 18, 2023.
INTERVIEWS shall be conducted on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10.00 AM.
Sd/- Principal
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC SCHOOL THATHAR, PALOURA, JAMMU
Teachers Required
1. MSc (Physics)/M. Tech- 01
2. Chemistry (M.Sc)/M.tech/B. Tech -01
3. Commerce M. Com- 01
4. M.A Sociology – 01
5. Nursery Trained Tr. 01
Apply within 05 days along with qualification certificates in school hours between 8 am to 2 pm.
O. S Manhas (M.D)
Contact No. 9419196150, 7006485954
REQUIREMENT
Blue Whale Corporation
Sales Executive
And Sale Representatives
All city of Jammu & Kashmir
Designer
ASM SO SR
Urgently Requirement
Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua
Requirement
Superstockist & Distributor
Call & Whatsapp
6005473216, 9622253306
Email: bluewhalecor1@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur
Female experienced Teachers for
kindergarden
Yoga Teacher
PT Teacher
Send Resume at this number
9906138418
(short listed candidate will be informed)
E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com
Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu