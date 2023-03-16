EMPLOYMENT (16-03-2023)

REQUIRED

Unmarried Female Receptionist/ Computer typist for Diagnostic Center in Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Candidate should be of near by location.

Timings 8:00 am – 4:00pm.

Contact & Watsapp resume on :

8899101300

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Accountant Experience 3 year :- 2 post male.

2. Fresh accountant : 2 post female.

Interview Date and Time

Date 16/03/2023, 17/03/2023 & 18/03/2023

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM

at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9906044364,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

JOB VACANCY

-Computer operator for billing (Male)

-Salesman(Male)for Suits,sarees

-Helper for shop (Male)

– Floor Manager having good communication skills

In Jammu city

Contact – 9796660707, 9419182096

Required

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANATALAB

CONTACT 9622333664

1.CO-ORDINATOR -POST GRADUATE WITH B.ED WITH 5 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE

2.M.A WITH B.ED ENGLISH, HISTORY, PHYSICS, SCI, SST

3.PRIMARY WING – GRADUATE WITH B.ED ALL SUBJECTS

4. Nursery Trained Teacher

Minimum 5 to 3 years teaching experience

Heavy motor vehicle Driver 2

Apply with in 2 days hard copy required.

Glomundane Services opc pvt ltd

Urgent requirement

1) Marketing executive (field job)

With minimum 5yrs experience

2) Telesales caller (Female)

With minimum 5yrs experience

3) Air Conditioner Technician

Walk in interview.

167A ground floor Gandhinagar Near Shiv Mandir

6005410661 (SUMIT SHARMA)

WANTED TEACHERS

Only Female

If you love to teach Children Creatively

1. Hindi Teacher

2. General Teacher

(Must be well-spoken in English)

Salary & Qualification No Bar

Call : 9419132765, 9622126939

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. DRIVER – 1 No.

2. HELPER – 1 No.

CONTACT : 9419083739

9419136329

JAY KAY LAW REPORTER, REHARI

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

M – 9596658993

Teachers Required

For teaching Primary Classes – 2

For teaching Middle Classes – 2

For teaching High Classes – 2

Come with documents for

interview on 16-03-2023 or

17-03-2023 from 8.30 am to 2 pm.

Urgently Required

Senior Accountant (25K-30K)

Assistant Accountant (15K-20K)

Field Salesman (10K-15K)

Aracot construction

J&K Biggest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom

Address : NH44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Contact: 8716036714, 9103309681

Crescent Public School

Janipur, Jammu

Email: infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No: 0191-2535337/4019424

Walk in Interview

Academic Co-ordinator Relevant Degree (Minimum Experience 2 to 3 Years)

Maids (Female) Middle Pass

Sweepers Middle Pass

Application forms are available in School office on all working days from 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM and come along with two passport size coloured photographs.

TEACHERS

REQUIRED

contact

bal bharti public

high school

channi himmat jammu

9419192748

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY JAMMU/AMRITSAR

Requirement

1. Sales Manager(Min 5 Years experience)

2. Marketing Executive

3. Academic Counselor

4.Telecaller

Attractive Salary and incentives

For more info please call: 8715823064

Vacancies

JAGRITI MISSION SCHOOL TALAB TILLO, JAMMU

1. Teachers to teach English & S.St. to the students of High Classes.

2. A young dynamic, lady Teacher to handle little children in our Kindergarten Wing.

Those with qualification, confidence, good communication skills & experience should send their CV and Phone numbers to jagritimission99@gmail.com or deposit the same in school’s office by Saturday, March 18, 2023.

INTERVIEWS shall be conducted on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10.00 AM.

Sd/- Principal

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC SCHOOL THATHAR, PALOURA, JAMMU

Teachers Required

1. MSc (Physics)/M. Tech- 01

2. Chemistry (M.Sc)/M.tech/B. Tech -01

3. Commerce M. Com- 01

4. M.A Sociology – 01

5. Nursery Trained Tr. 01

Apply within 05 days along with qualification certificates in school hours between 8 am to 2 pm.

O. S Manhas (M.D)

Contact No. 9419196150, 7006485954

REQUIREMENT

Blue Whale Corporation

Sales Executive

And Sale Representatives

All city of Jammu & Kashmir

Designer

ASM SO SR

Urgently Requirement

Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Kathua

Requirement

Superstockist & Distributor

Call & Whatsapp

6005473216, 9622253306

Email: bluewhalecor1@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers for

kindergarden

Yoga Teacher

PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number

9906138418

(short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu