7.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Kermadec Islands, NZ: CENC

Beijing, Mar 16: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand at 8:56 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 30.2 degrees south latitude and 176.05 degrees west longitude, said the CENC. (Agencies)