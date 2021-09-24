Ladakh sets up SIDCO with Rs 25 cr share capital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: The Union Territory of Ladakh administration today set up Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDCO) with share capital of Rs 25 crore for carrying out infrastructure development in the UT.

The ex-officio Directors of the Company include Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Administrative Secretaries of Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Industries and Commerce Department and Public Works Department and Advisor handling affairs of Ladakh in NITI Aayog.

The Corporation will have 18 permanent posts.

However, initially, the post of Managing Director of the Corporation will be filled by transfer on deputation from officer of an appropriate rank.