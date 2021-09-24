Abrogation of Art 370 brought massive development in J&K: Union Minister

‘Dr Jitendra doing lot for public welfare’

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 24: As part of the Central Government’s public outreach programme, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh today visited Tehsil Ramnagar and listened to public demands during a programme held at Government High School Dehari Sub Division Ramnagar of District Udhampur.

Click here to watch video

Dr Ranjan inaugurated various developmental works and projects of Rural Development Department executed under 14th FC , PMAY-G, SBM-G and MGNREGA of Block Ramnagar, Kulwanta and Parlidhar of District Udhampur. These works include construction of community sanitary complexes, water tanks, buildings, bowlies, PMAY-G houses, protection works, land development works, bridle paths, ponds, cremation/passenger sheds, play grounds and tractor roads among others.

The Union Minister also inaugurated water supply scheme Thakey and Koharmarg under NABARD in Block Parlidhar. He also laid the foundation stone for improvement of road from Bari to SC village and construction of road from Shiv Temple to Barta High School under NABARD.

After the inauguration, the Minister took a round of departmental stalls established for awareness of general public about various schemes.

He interacted with staff members and beneficiaries of the scheme and had a detailed review of implementation of schemes on the ground and also took feedback from the beneficiaries.

The Union Minister also distributed Mamta kits under BBBP, sports kits under Khelo India, Sehat cards under Ayushmann Bharat Scheme, domicile certificates, E- Sharam cards and wheel chairs besides handing over power tiller machines and maize shellers among the beneficiaries.

While addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that after abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, many changes are visible in the field of development like completion of mega projects, progress of ongoing developmental works and implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes in J&K. He said that the present dispensation is trying it’s best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development.

Dr Ranjan expressed satisfaction over implementation of several Government schemes in the district. He appreciated the efforts of district administration as well as various departments for effective implementation of Government schemes on ground.

Regarding the establishment of 3rd tier of Panchayati Raj system in the UT, the Union Minister observed that with the establishment of Panchayati Raj Institutions the developmental process accelerated with full zeal and dedication for the socio economic upliftment of common people. He said that the government is committed to empowering Panchayats through devotion of funds, functions and functionaries as local representatives are well aware of needs of their areas and can resolve the issues on priority with the best solution.

While interacting with the people during a public outreach programme at Dehari, the Minister took elaborate feedback on the status of implementation of all government schemes in the area. He said that the main purpose of this outreach programme is to assess the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes on ground and take feedback from people.

During the camp, DDC Chairperson, DDC Vice Chairperson, BDCs, DDCs and PRIs besides a large number of the general public hailing from different adjoining panchayats of Block Ramnagar attended the public outreach programme and projected several demands before the Minister.

While responding to the demands of PRIs, the Minister assured that all the demands of the area will be fulfilled on priority basis. During the camp, renowned local Artist Romalo Ram and party presented theme based cultural items which were highly applauded by the Union Minister as well as the audience.

DDC Chairperson, Lal Chand, Principal Secretary School Education Department, Bishwajit Kumar Singh, DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, SSP, Sargun Shukla, Director School Education Department Jammu, Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, BDCs, DDCs, President MC Ramnagar and other district officers besides sarpanches and general public hailing from different panchayats attended the programme.

The Minister lavished praises on Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh saying he did a lot of work for the welfare of people and development of North Eastern region as incharge Minister of DoNER. He said the Minister did remarkable work during the COVID Pandemic also for the welfare of the people of the region besides, implementing the schemes of the Prime Minster, Narendra Modi launched for the development of the region.

He said Dr Jitendra Singh that during his visit to this area he got a good feed back that Dr Jitendra Singh has also worked very hard and with dedication for the welfare of J&K people as well as his constituency by getting many public welfare schemes and projects sanctioned. The utilization of Rs 2.5 crore MP LAD Fund in his constituency is totally visible by installing Oxygen plants and undertaking other development works.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey during his visit to Jammu today also lauded the role of Dr Jitendra Singh saying that his way of work is totally unparallel. The Minister said that Dr Jitendra is a popular leader in his area and he has taken keen interest in the development of his constituency as well as UT of J&K by implementing public welfare schemes of PM Narendra Modi.