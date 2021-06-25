Ladakh records 22 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death

LEH: Ladakh recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 19,903, with no fresh death due to the disease taking place in the Union territory, officials said on Friday.

So far, 202 people, including 144 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district, have succumbed to the viral disease in Ladakh, they said.

Forty-six people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,387, they said.

Of the new 22 cases, all were reported from Leh, officials said.

A total of 3,432 sample reports in Ladakh, including 2,465 from Leh and 967 from Kargil, were found negative for Covid on Thursday.

While 36 Covid patients were discharged after recovery in Leh, 10 were discharged in Kargil, they said.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the Union territory (UT) has come down to 314, including 236 in Leh and 78 in Kargil district, they said. (AGENCY)