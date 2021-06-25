IASOWA J&K participates in 7th International Day of Yoga AdoptYoga as integral part of daily life: President IASOWA

SRINAGAR : 7th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across UT of J&K on 21st of June 2021 around the theme “Be with Yoga, Be at Home”In the run up to the International Day of Yoga , the Directorate of ISM (AYUSH) J&K organized a series of activities from 14th to 20th June 2021- Yoga Week. These activities included slogan competition, jingle competition, asana-pranayama competition, quiz competition and an essay writing competition at Divisional level. Yoga videos in Dogri and Kashmiri languages based on Common Yoga Protocol were prepared by Directorate of ISM (AYUSH), J&K and circulated.

Scores of people from all walks of life enthusiastically participated. Among others, the officers and families also participated enthusiastically. The President IASOWA J&K, DrAmita Mehta wife of Chief Secretary J&K Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta IAS led the families in disseminating the message of adopting Yoga as integral part of daily lifestyle. She said that various asans, prananyams and meditation as per common yoga protocol and especially as per the guidance issued by Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, shall help achieve holistic health including physical, mental, spiritual & emotional wellbeing particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She further advised the families of IASOWA J&Kto fix a specific time for practicing Yoga on daily basis preferably during morning hours, so that benefits of Yoga like disease prevention, health promotion, holistic healthcare and self-healthcare could be availed by them. She also requested the Directorate of ISM (AYUSH) J&K to lead the way and organize educative sessions with regard to benefits of Asans and Prananyams as well as schedule training and practice sessions.

The IASOWA has been organizing a number of social and environmental activities. Earlier this month, the association had celebrated World Environment Day on 5th of June 2021 wherin Dr Amita Mehta President IASOWA J&K initiated a plantation drive by planting Texas Baccata (TalisPatra)-a medicinal plant used in Gastro-intestinal diseases and having chemo-therapeutic properties too in the premises of her official residence at Srinagar. She had also emphasized on the members of the association to promote the cultivation and usage of home remedies of locally grown medicinal plants/herbs in their residences/kitchen gardens.