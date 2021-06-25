5 soldiers killed in terror attack in Balochistan: Pak Army

BALOCHISTAN [Pakistan]: Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan, the military said on Friday.

“During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials,” the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces said in a statement on Friday.

The security forces have begun a search operation to “block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators”, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack, while opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the increase in unrest in Balochistan.

“The increase in unrest in Balochistan is alarming. The law and order situation needs immediate attention,” he said. (AGENCY)