Lack of state consent affecting interstate probes: CBI director

NEW DELHI: The CBI is unable to fulfil its mandate of investigating inter-state crimes due to the absence of consent of some state governments, agency chief Rishi Kumar Shukla said on Wednesday.

The CBI is mandated to investigate crimes with inter-state and international ramifications but it requires consent from the respective state governments, supported by a notification from the Centre or an order from high courts or the Supreme Court.

Inaugurating the first National Conference on Cyber Crime Investigation and Cyber Forensics at the CBI headquarteres here, Shukla said that while digitisation has improved the quality of citizen services, it has also increased vulnerability several folds.

He raised the issue of the CBI requiring the consent of state governments under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. (AGENCIES)