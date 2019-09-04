Food Ministry to ban single-use plastic bottles from Sep 15: Paswan

NEW DELHI: Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry has decided to ban single-use plastic in its various departments as well as the public sector units under its administration from September 15.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paswan announced “a blanket ban on all types of single use plastic products” in the Ministry as well as PSUs, including Food Corporation of India (FCI) from September 15.

The decision on this was taken in a high level meeting with secretaries of both the departments i.e. Consumer Affairs and Food, CMD of Food Corporation of India, DG Bureau of India Standards, MD of CWC, Director Legal Metrology along with other senior officials of the Ministry. (AGENCIES)