CHANDIGARH: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday said they do not foresee any war between India and Pakistan, amid heightened tensions between the two nations after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We do not foresee any war (with Pakistan),” Javadekar said when asked that a Pakistan minister has expressed apprehensions about it.

“The issue is that Pakistan is nervous. There is no need to react to what Pakistan people say. In the whole world, they are being ridiculed,” said Javadekar. (AGENCIES)