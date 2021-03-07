Kulgam’s Asstt Prof held in Udhampur for radicalization

*4 FIRs were pending for last 3 years

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: An Assistant Professor from Kulgam district in South Kashmir presently posted in the Government Degree College for Women in Udhampur was arrested last evening by the police for his involvement in four FIRs, three registered at Kulgam and one at Qoimoh police station, for radicalization of the local youth.

The Assistant Professor identified as Dr Abdul Bari Naik alias Shabir Naik alias doctor, a PhD degree holder, was arrested last evening by Kulgam police from Udhampur with the help of local police from a house where he was putting up in rented accommodation.

He had been posted in Udhampur only about a fortnight back and hailed from village Chidder in Kulgam district.

Udhampur police station parties led by SHO Inspector Chanchal Singh assisted the Kulgam police teams in arrest of the Assistant Professor.

Three FIR Nos. 49/2018, 191/2018 and 20/2019 had been registered against Shabir Naik at Kulgam police station under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and other Sections including 153, 353, 505 and 506 RPC while one FIR No. 85/2018 under Sections 153 and 506 RPC had been registered at Qoimoh police station.

Sources wondered that even when FIRs against Shabir Naik were registered in 2018 and 2019 how he continued to work in the Higher Education Department for such a long time and was arrested after nearly three years. It is being ascertained whether his CID verification had been conducted before releasing his salary or not.

Recently, the General Administration Department had issued a circular making CID verification mandatory for all Government employees recruited afresh.

Sources said the Assistant Professor had radicalized number of youth in South Kashmir. When some of the youths were detained in Kashmir, the name of Shabir Naik had surfaced in radicalization.

They added that Naik has been taken to Kulgam district for questioning and further action.