Romesh Gupta re-elected president of Central Mahajan Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: Romesh Chander Gupta has been re-elected as President of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha, election of which was held, here today.

He secured 478, out of 514 polled votes and defeated his nearest rival Ram Langar with a huge margin of 456 votes.

Ram Langar was polled only 22 votes while other two candidates in fray, Jugal Mahajan got four votes only and Sham Langer six votes only.

Out of total 780 votes, 514 were polled and four votes were declared invalid.

The election was held at the Mahajan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu, under the supervision and management of the Election Commissioner, Yash Paul Gupta.

Romesh Chander Gupta has been elected as President of Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha for the third consecutive term.

After his re-election, Romesh Chander Gupta expressed his gratitude to members of the Central Mahajan Sabha for reposing faith in him and assured to continue serving the community with honesty, devotion and sincerity.