Secy RDD inaugurates training prog on solid, liquid waste management

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: Secretary Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda inaugurated four-day training programme on Solid-liquid Waste Management under second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) at the Convention Centre, Canal Road here today.

The training programme is being organized by the Directorate of Rural Sanitation in collaboration with Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheetal Nanda said that the work under second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) is going to be more intense as it involves community participation. She said that this phase involves more activities on themes like Solid Waste Management, Liquid Waste Management, Menstrual Hygiene and Grey Water Management.

The Secretary asked the trainers to make sure that the training sessions lead to on ground action with all the hand holding to the present batch. She also called for greater involvement of villages to make this phase a people’s movement.

Sheetal Nanda asked Panchayats to identify goals for themselves which they need to accomplish after completion of this training programme. She added that another batch would be trained in Kashmir soon.

Director Rural Sanitation J&K, Tariq Hussain Ganai, informed that the objective of this training programme is to develop conceptual understanding on the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) guidelines, to create awareness on community led interventions for planning, implementation and monitoring of various components of this Mission and to demonstrate community-led processes and technological interventions of SLWM components at village level. He added that this four day training programme also includes a one day field visit for practical demonstration.

Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation Jammu, Sohan Lal, Accounts Officer, Ajay Singh, Field Officer, Priyadarshini Gautam among other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.