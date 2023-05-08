KU to host Y-20 consultation meeting on Climate Change on May 11: VC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 8: Prof Neelofer Khan, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, today announced that the university will be hosting the Youth 20 consultation meeting on May 11.

The event will take place at the Central Campus Hazratbal and is being held under the aegis of India’s G20 Presidency, with the theme “Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life.”

Addressing the press during a pre-event conference, Prof Khan highlighted that the consultation meeting would provide a platform for open discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions aimed at addressing the challenges faced by young people.

The ultimate goal, she said, is to formulate a roadmap for their development, adding that the valuable insights from these discussions will be consolidated into a communiqué, serving as the outcome document for the Youth 20 Summit in 2023.

Prof Khan expressed her enthusiasm about the historic opportunity to host such a significant meeting, ensuring that all necessary arrangements have been made to guarantee its resounding success.

“The University of Kashmir has established several committees responsible for overseeing the event’s preparations and logistics. Dignitaries from the Central Government, Union Territory administration, youth leaders from G20 countries, as well as national and international speakers, will be in attendance,” she said.

To foster inclusivity and enhance the event’s effectiveness, she said that the participants have been invited from universities across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, noting that the meeting will consist of four-panel discussions, each exploring crucial aspects related to the chosen theme.

Explaining the rationale behind the theme selection, Prof Khan emphasized its paramount importance for both the nation as a whole and its youth in particular.

“This meeting serves as an opportunity for young individuals to come forward and share their innovative ideas on how they can contribute to addressing and mitigating the impacts of climate change,” she stated, adding that the ideas generated will subsequently be presented on the G20 platform, contributing to policy-making in critical areas.

Prof Khan mentioned that KU has conducted extensive research on climate change and has been designated as a Centre of Excellence in Glacial Studies in the Western Himalayas by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.