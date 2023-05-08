Azad assures dignified return of KPs if his party comes to power

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: Former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today assured the dignified return of the Kashmir Pandit community to the Valley, if his party comes to power.

While addressing the migrant Kashmiri community members at Jagti township near Nagrota today, Azad said that he will make all efforts to ensure their return to their respective homes in Kashmir with respect and dignity, after his party comes to power.

“I ensured all of you return home when I was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I opened job opportunities for all those who had migrated from Kashmir and paved the safe return with all required secured initiatives. I believe lot more is to be done and I promise you if I am elected to power, all the measures will be taken in this regard,” he said.

Azad said he feels and understands the pain of this migrant community since they have literally been uprooted by the conflict and forced to migrate from their birth place. “Nothing can compensate the losses that you suffered while leaving your homes. My first and important priority is to rehabilitate you back at your respective ancestral places,” he told the Kashmiri migrants.

Former Chief Minister said providing jobs and financial assistance is not enough to win the trust of community, it is the duty of state to rehabilitate you back with honor and dignity so that you can have the same feelings which you enjoyed before leaving your homes. He assured them that he will launch various schemes that will benefit the community in large unlike other parties who visit the township to score political points.

“Your’s is a humane issue and needs same treatment. While dealing with it, we have to rise above politics,” Azad said and added that when no one was bothered about the plight of the community’s sufferings, it was his government who took an initiative to began the process of rehabilitation of the community back home in Kashmir.

Later, the community members submitted their grievances to Azad and sought his intervention to resolve. Azad assured them that all the genuine issues would be resolved and he will personally intervene into the matter.

On the occasion, scores of prominent members from the community joined the DPAP. Among others who were present on the occasion included general secretary RS Chib, Provincial president Jugal Kishore Sharma, chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, Sunita Arora- spokesperson, Sanjay Dhar- organiser and senior leaders PL Pandita, Raj Kumar Tikoo, Vishal Chopra, Ashok Bhagat, Khursheed Bhatt, Gowhar Wani, Daizy Dhar, Ashutosh Raina Anoop Khajuria, Charanjeet Singh and Ravinder Singh.