KS Dhatwalia appointed chief spokesperson of Govt

NEW DELHI: Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, was on Monday appointed the principal spokesperson of the Government, according to an official order.

Dhatwalia, a 1984-batch IIS officer, has been posted as the new principal director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity wing of the Central Government.

The officer, who has succeeded Sitanshu Kar, will function as the principal spokesperson of the Government of India, the order said. (AGENCIES)