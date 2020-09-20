KPSS activists on fast unto-death against Govt’s callousness

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 20; The activists of Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) representing over 800 non migrant Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Hindu families in Valley today sat on fast unto death to register their protest against the Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR&R) Department, UT of JK at Ganesh Mandir, Ganpatyaar, Habba Kadal, here, in protest against the Department’s callousness towards the Hindu minorities who choose to stay back in Valley over last three decades of turmoil.

In a handout issued here today KPSS, president Sanjay Tickoo accused the DMRR&R Department of being callous towards the left out (Non-Migrant) Kashmiri Pandits – Kashmiri Hindus who choose to stay back in Valley during over three decade long turmoil.

He said “Since abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A we the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits – Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir valley are facing harassment and isolation at the hands of Relief Department”. “Despite multiple directions from Court of law and recommendations from the Central Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Relief Department is playing with the life and security of the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits – Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir valley”, it added.

It said since June 2020, hundreds of communications stand submitted to all concerned authorities in UT and Centre about the Relief Department. “Situations are created like either they sabotage the whole process of jobs and rehabilitation of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits – Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir Valley who have failed to implement the directions of court of law and recommendations of MHA on ground”.

He said on August 27 this year, a delegation of KPSS also met Lieutenant Governor, UT of JK at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar and submitted a detailed memorandum and apprised him about the conspiracy hatched by Relief Department against the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits – Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir valley. He assured the delegation that necessary steps will be taken on priority to sort out the issue which is related to the survival and existence of 808 non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit – Kashmiri Hindu families living in Kashmir valley. But till date no action stands taken on the issues.