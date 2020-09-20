NPP launches ‘Rozgar Ka Vaada Poora Karo’ Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Expressing concern over the growing unemployment in the country and particularly in J&K, Harshdev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister said that the simmering discontent amongst the unemployed educated youth had assumed alarming proportions.

Singh made this statement during a press conference which was attended by Balwant Singh Mankotia, UT President, Yash Paul Kundal, UT President-Young Panthers and Manju Singh, General Secretary to mark the launch of “Rozgar Ka Vaada Poora Karo” Abhiyan in Jammu today.

On the occasion around 50 youth joined NPP expressing their faith in the leadership of the Party.

With an avalanche of protests organized by the unemployed and underemployed youth of J&K on regular basis, the youth were expressing their indignation against the BJP Government which had failed to fulfill their genuine aspirations despite its tall slogans of youth empowerment, asserted Singh.

Reminding the BJP of its loud pronouncements and lofty promises during elections of providing two crore jobs per year with job security for alteast one member of each family, Singh said that the educated youth was feeling cheated and betrayed.

He said that the growing unrest amongst the younger generation was a warning signal for the BJP regime which needed to fulfill its promises to youth who voted heavily in its favour on the strength of its slogans.

Singh announced that the NPP’s Rozgar Abhiyan shall be taken to every nook and corner of J&K and seminars, dharnas and protests will be organized at District, Tehsil and Block Headquarters to awaken the Government which he said, seemed to have abdicated its responsibility towards the younger generations.

The issues of unemployed, underemployed, semi employed and self employed would be vigorously highlighted and BJP Government made accountable and answerable for its election time promises made to the youth, said Singh.

Singh appealed to all Districts, Tehsil and Block Office bearers to take the Party’s Abhiyan for youth empowerment and employment to every Panchayat and village to muster support for the unemployed youth of J&K.

Prominent among those who joined NPP included Roshan Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Joginder Singh, Mohammad Rafiq, Brinder Singh, Uttam Singh, Balbir Singh, Narinder Singh, Sunil Sharma, Parshotam Singh, Mohan Sharma, Harshdev Singh, Skunder Singh, Hans Raj, Raswal Singh, Abhishek Singh, Padam Singh and Surat Singh.