13 new Corona deaths in Jammu, 4 top docs test +ve

Mess in Lakhanpur, incoming people suffer

NCDC to daily monitor situation: Dr Jitendra

Sanjeev Pargal

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 20: With COVID management suffering badly in Jammu and Kashmir as Corona patients were worst hit in almost all hospitals and surge continued in deaths and new cases, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has decided to monitor pandemic on daily basis even as 13 new deaths and 817 cases, 266 in Jammu and 151 in Doda district, were reported today including four prominent doctors.

A leading Oncologist of the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, top Radiologist, District Immunization Officer (DIO) Doda and a Physician from the GMC Doda were among nine doctors who have tested positive for pathogen.

Out of 13 COVID deaths in Jammu region, four were reported from Jammu district, three Rajouri, two Kishtwar and one each in Udhampur, Kathua, Doda and Samba districts. Today’s deaths have taken Corona toll in Jammu region to 236.

“The NCDC will be daily monitoring situation in Jammu and Kashmir including steps taken to mitigate sufferings of COVID patients in various hospitals where large scale complaints were pouring in about shortage of oxygen and other facilities,” official sources told the Excelsior.

Confirming this, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said the NCDC will also take feedback on steps taken to improve recovery rate, which is lowest in Jammu district and mortality rate, which is highest in Baramulla district across the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the J&K administration has also been asked to arrange tele-medicine facilities for doctors and even patients to get consultations from leading Consultants in New Delhi which will boost morale of Corona patients. The administration has also been asked to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of Delhi Government under which Oximeters and Oxygen are being provided to Corona positive patients in home isolation.

Meanwhile, a virtual mess prevailed at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir with incoming people being made to wait for three to four hours due to lack of any clear policy by the administration.

“There has been no clear cut policy of the administration at Lakhanpur. The people are being made to wait in queue for hours together. Some are being subjected to COVID testing and others are asked to opt for test at Jammu or Udhampur,” a large number of people who had to wait in queues at Lakhanpur for hours together to gain entry to Jammu, told the Excelsior.

People with women and children are worst affected and they feared that even a person negative for the virus can get infected in heavy rush at Lakhanpur.

The Lakhanpur mess is also badly impacting the business and industry in Jammu and Kashmir as traders were unable to visit outside the UT for the fear of being quarantined or waiting in queues for long time.

“All States have scrapped old policy of quarantine, testing etc at the entrance. It’s only Jammu and Kashmir which was subjecting the people to worst kind of treatment at Lakhanpur,” they said and hoped the Government will change policy and give free access to movement of the people to revive business and industry and people returning from treatment and other works home from other States.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman from Janipur who was suffering from acute respiratory distress and bilateral Community Acquire Pneumonia (CAP) and was positive for the virus died in the GMC Jammu early today.

A 65-year-old man from Rehari Colony, 85-year-old from Channi Rama and 59-year-old from Nagrota, all in Jammu district succumbed to ailments and the virus in Narayana Hospital Katra and home today.

A 59-year-old prominent trader of Ward No. 10 Rajouri, who happened to be brother of BJP district president Rajinder Gupta, died of COVID-19 late last night. A 70-year-old woman and 68-year-old man from Dodasan Pain died in the GMC Rajouri and home respectively this afternoon. Both were positive for COVID-19. The man tested positive posthumously.

Two men aged 73 and 79 hailing from Dera and Near Dak Bungalow died of Coronavirus in Kishtwar district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ravinder Manhas said.

A 58-year-old man from Thathri died in the GMC Doda due to pathogen this morning.

A 25-year-old youth from Ramgarh in Samba district who was injured in a road accident and was under treatment at Amandeep Hospital Amritsar died on return to the GMC Jammu. He was positive for the virus.

A 58-year-old man from Ramnagar in Udhampur district and 32-year-old youth from Dayala Chak in Kathua district also died of the virus. The youth from Dayala Chak died in the DMC Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, 266 persons today tested positive for the virus in Jammu district including 243 locals and 23 travelers.

Fifty two persons have reported positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) as no Government office or markets specific tests were conducted today. The positives include two from Dansal.

Doda district also reported 151 Corona positive cases today including four Healthcare workers. Aggressive sampling was done today in Doda in some Containment Zones.

Sixty three new cases were reported in Rajouri district today. They include 21 from Rajouri town, 10 Kalakote, nine Sunderbani, seven each Kandi and Nowshera, four Thanna Mandi, two Darhal and three travelers.

Among 65 new cases in Ramban district, 14 were workers of IRCON Company working for the Railways, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

Of 46 positives in Kathua, five hailed from Billawar and one from Police Training School (PTS) Kathua.

Among 26 COVID cases in Reasi district, 12 were locals and eight Government employees.

Sixty persons have tested positive for the virus in Poonch district including an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police in Gursai Police station and two constables of Mankote Police Post.

All 62 positive persons in Udhampur, 44 Kishtwar and 33 in Samba were locals.

Meanwhile, 312 Corona patients today recovered including 125 in Jammu district, 69 Udhampur, 50 Doda, 17 Kathua, 13 each in Rajouri, Reasi and Samba districts and 12 in Ramban district.

Jammu region now has 22903 Corona cases. Of them, 12814 are active while 9857 have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, 45 more Corona cases were today reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh—28 from Leh and 17 Kargil taking Ladakh’s Corona tally to 3753 and active cases to 1013 as 2691 patients have recovered from the virus while there have been 49 casualties.