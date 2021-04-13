KPs celebrate Navreh at Mata Sharika Temple, Sheetal Nath

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: In connection with celebrations of Navreh festival, the first day of Hindu new year various functions were held in Kashmir valley today by the members of Kashmiri Pandit Community.

Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj (VKS) , organized Navreh in Kashmir in the premises of Zeshtha Mandir in which large number of Kashmiri Pandits participated with enthusiasm and gaiety. The function was graced by a galaxy of eminent personality including Farooq Khan , Advisor to LG who was the chief guest on the occasion , Junaid Mattu (Mayor SMC), Malik Aftab (Chairman DDC),Rajesh Gupta (chairman Tourism Federation), Dr Agnishekhar , convener PK and Sanjay Saraf senior leader Lok Janshakti Party.

Before starting the function all present in the program performed pooja and sought blessing of the Mata Sharika at Chakrishwar shrine.

Speaking on the occasion Farooq Khan extended heartiest congratulations to the entire community of Kashmiri Pandits across the Globe and wished their early return and rehabilitation in the Valley .After releasing the New Year’s Sapt Rishi (Year 5097) both in soft as well hard copy Calendar prepared by Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj, he highlighted the role and big contribution of Kashmiri Pandits to the ethos of the country.

Guest of honor Janaid Mattu, while greeting the KPs assured them that he will repair and renovate and rebuild all the Temples in the Valley and he has already identified 20 temples as a first lot. He announced the construction of a splendid Sheetal Nath Mandir that will be of national heritage.

Dr Agnishekhar threw light on the importance of Navreh and explained in detail the glory of Kashmiri culture.

Special attraction of the function was famous Singer Sonali Dogra. She enthralled the audience with her melodious devotional Songs.

Sanjay Saraf senior vice president LJP has been coordinating with various departmental agencies for the smooth conduct and the success of the function.

Puneet Jyotshi also participated in the programme. Special guests on the occasion Raman Suriya, Tapan Dubey, B.B Kotwal and Ajay Gupa

The function was anchored by Kiran Wattal convener VKS and he put forth the demands and emphasized for the formation of a Board for the development and management of all the temples and shrines and in this regard appealed the Government for passing the shrines and temples bill as has been demanding by KPs since long.

Another function was held at historic Sheetal Nath temple, Srinagar where a haw an was also performed by Sheetal Nath Sanatan Dharma Sabha under the chairmanship of its general secretary, Opinder Handoo.

On the occasion, BJP general secretary, (Org) Ashok Kaul former MLC and senior BJP leader Surinder Ambardar were present. Addressing a gathering, Ashok Kaul said that the programme has been held at Sheetal Nath after a long time and it is the beginning of a new dawn. He congratulated the community on the occasion of holy festival. Surinder Ambardar was attired in traditional Kashmir dress along with Councilor Rakesh Koul took part in the function and warned those who are playing with the interests of community. The devotees were served Prashad after hawan.