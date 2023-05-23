KIUG should be grand affair, create unique identity of UP: Yogi

LUCKNOW, May 23:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Khelo India University Games (KIUG) should be divine and grand, creating a unique identity of the state in the field of sports as well among the guest players, visitors and coaches.

The CM was reviewing the preparations for the first Khelo India University Games to be held in four cities of UP from May 25 to June 3. He said that UP is hosting the third edition of the KIUG. “This event should be divine and grand, which created a unique identity of the state in the field of sports as well among the guest players, visitors and coaches.”

Yogi had a detailed discussion on the sports events to be held in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Varanasi during the 10-day Khelo India University Games.

He said that special preparations should be made for the children coming from outside in terms of food, shelter, and security. “Proper arrangement should also be made to deliver resources to the location,” he said.

He said, “There should be adequate arrangements for the security of the players arriving from outside if they want to go for a walk.” Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Additional CS (Sports) Navneet Sehgal, Principal Secretary (CM and Home) Sanjay Prasad, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob and District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar were present in the meeting. (UNI)