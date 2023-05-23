DC Udhampur seeks timeline completion of developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 23: To discuss bottlenecks hampering execution and completion of the development works of various departments in the district, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired a meeting of Officers and contractors here in the Mini Conference Hall DC Office Complex.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghan Sham Singh and district heads of line departments besides contractors attended the meeting.

The DC sought cooperation of the contractors for expediting the completion of the ongoing works of different departments to provide timely benefits of these projects to the public. He asked the contractors to ensure that the allotted works are completed by 30th of August this year. The DC assured the contractors that the district administration will facilitate resolution of impediments, if any, in the execution of works. The DC directed all the concerned officers to maintain close inter-departmental coordination and work with dedication to complete all the ongoing works being executed by their respective departments in a time bound manner. He also passed directions for resolving issues/ bottlenecks, if any.