Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: A religious function was organised in connection with the `Shaheedi Divas’ of 5th Guru of Sikhs, Shri Guru Arjun Dev Ji at Gurudwara Digiana Ashram Jammu under the supervision of Mahant Manjit Singh, head priest of Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch.

The Ragi Jatha of Giani Bachan Singh and Bhai Ranjit Singh (UP), Digiana Ashram Parcharak Fateh Singh threw light on the sacrifice of Guru Arjun Dev Ji. They said Guru Ji devoted whole life for the welfare of humanity and gave priceless treasure in the shape of `Shabd Guru’ the holy book of Guru Granth Sahib.

Addressing religious gathering, Mahant Manjit Singh said that reason behind the martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev Ji was religious intolerance. Mughal King, Jahangir blamed that Guru Ji gave shelter to his rebellion son Aamir Khusro and he announced death penalty for this. It is clear from the writings in `Tuzk-e-Jahangir’ in which Jahangir has alleged that a preacher named- Arjun Dev (Guru Arjun Dev JI) was converting the innocent Hindus and Muslims to Sikhism. Mahant Manjit Singh also referred to the sacrifices of the great Guru for the whole community.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included- Darbinder Singh president Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Rajinder Singh- general secretary Shiromani Akali Dal, Kulwant Singh Khajuria, joint secretary SAD and Mohinder Singh from Bhai Kanheyya Nishkam Sewa Society.