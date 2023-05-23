Refresher course for Crime Branch officials begins at SKPA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 23: Five-day Refresher/Orientation course for the officers/officials of Crime Branch” J&K, commenced today at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA).

In the training program, ten officers/officials of Crime Branch J&K are participating. The course has been designed keeping in view the requirements of Crime Branch with the aim to sensitize the participants about the working of Crime Branch which includes concept of FIR and its evidentiary values, Investigation chapter under CrPC, Financial literacy, Insurance frauds, fake currency rackets, Land mafia operation, importance of DNA evidences, use of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, Cyber Crime and Cyber Forensics.

An inaugural function was organized in the Academy and Rajinder Kumar Gupta, SSP, Dy Director (Indoor) was the chief guest on the occasion. In his inaugural address, Gupta laid emphasized upon the participants that being law enforcement agency the fundamental duty of Police is to serve mankind, to safeguard lives and property, to ensure the time bound investigation. The same can be easily achieved by adopting and uplifting the investigation skills, he added. He also laid stress upon the participants to remain interactive during the training programme so that the desired objective of the course can be achieved.

Experienced and qualified guest faculty, including retired and serving Police officers are being invited to share their vast experience with the participants on different topics.

The inaugural function was also attended by Sunmati Gupta, Dy SP; Suraj Singh, (Retd Dy SP) as guest faculty and faculty of SKPA. The course is being coordinated by Inspr Sandeep Mahajan, assisted by HC Randeep Singh.