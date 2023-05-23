Water supply once a week worst example of misgovernance: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Former Minister and senior National Conference (NC) leader, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today expressed serious concern over drinking water scarcity in the villages of Bhalwal Block of Jammu North Assembly Constituency, describing it as gross human rights violation and worst example of misgovernance.

“It is unimaginable even to think how people must be facing the situation without drinking water in these scorching summer days for such longer durations”, Sadhotra said while interacting with the residents of Bhalwal block at Mandi Bhalwal in Jammu district.

Taking jibe at the theme slogan ‘Har Ghar Nal’ of the BJP double engine Government, Sadhotra said that the parody should be completed with the couplet by adding ’20 din Baad Jal’. This is how the double engine Governments create hypes over every issue but fail to deliver on ground zero. They must understand that people cannot be fed with dreams and slogan anymore when even basics are not available to them. He said the failure on all fronts have made the BJP leaders to stay indoors as they cannot face the people, he added.

Sadhotra took the administration head on for depriving the people from various utility services, especially the water and the power supply. Due to erratic power supply, tap water gets hugely affected in all the areas like Raipur, Karwanda, Roopnagar, Janipur, Keran, Thathar, Kanger, Chinore, Badani, Kalakam, Paloura, Muthi, Patoli and other villages but the situation in the Bhalwal area is all the more different. The callousness of the concerned department has left the residents high and dry, he asserted.

The NC leader urged the LG Administration to depute a team of officers to Block Bhalwal for assessing the situation in the wake of acute water scarcity. The team should fix the responsibility on the officers for the chaotic situation. He urged the Government to make the drinking water available in the area through tankers every day, till Government takes remedial measures.

Others who were present on the occasion included Capt Purshotam Sharma, Ghar Singh Chib, Dr Rajinder Sharma, Ch Subash Chander, Pt Surinder Kumar, Suresh Sharma, Gourav Singh Jamwal, ML Verma and others.