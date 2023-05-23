JKMEF deputation calls on Director Health Services, highlights demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: A deputation of Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) under the chairmanship of Sushil Sudan, President JKMEF and member PCI, met the newly appointed Director Health Services, Jammu Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma and put forth certain burning and urgent issues of the employees of the Health Department.

Sudan sought opening of the transfer portal so that align and needy employees can be benefited and conducting of DPC on regular basis as per Govt guidelines.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Director Health Services, assured the JKMEF deputation that all the genuine demands will be resolved one by one and DPC of the employees will be conducted in the month of July 2023.

The deputation also assured Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma full support from the employees of the Health Department for streamlining and further improvement in functioning of the Health Department.

Sushil Sudan was accompanied by S Parfulat Singh, Mohd Nadeem, Ch Aslam Bhai, Jaswinder Singh, Anita Bhagat, Pawan Singh Jamwal, J P Singh, R P Singh, Mohd Saleem, Anil Khajuria, Madan Sharma, Daleep Choudhary, Subash Choudhary, Surjeet Kumar, Bhadur Singh, Tajinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Mahatam Singh and others.