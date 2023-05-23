Div Com reviews progress on development works in Bahu Fort area

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the progress on the beautification project of the approach road to Bahu Fort and the development of amenities in the Bahu Fort area.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai; CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, Rahul Yadav; VC JDA, Director Floriculture, SSP Traffic, Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, besides senior officers of Fisheries and other concerned Departments.

During the meeting, it was informed that several projects have already been completed, including the installation of a musical fountain and a Light & Sound Show at Bahu Fort, while work is in progress on the Oceanarium at Bagh-e-Bahu and the Entry gate at Harki Pouri.

In addition to this, significant progress has been made on the beautification of the approach road to Bahu Fort and the construction of footpaths, drains and premixing of the approach road under the Junction Improvement Project.

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has proposed additional works for the overall development of the Bahu Fort area. The major works are construction of footpaths from Balidan Stambh to Bahu Fort – NH byepass (2.1 Km length), construction of RCC drains, new main entry gate, restoration of facade of shops, vending zone, toilet blocks, landscaping, queue management and flooring of Bahu fort shrine area etc.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Jal Shakti and JPDCL to assess utility shifting where required so that the same could be completed in a time bound manner for early completion of the project.

He observed that after completion of the project the area would witness an increase in tourists footfall and a boost in pilgrimage tourism.