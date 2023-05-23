G20 marks watershed in history of J&K: Kavinder

Pathania takes dig at boycott gang

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Kavinder Gupta, former Dy. CM and senior BJP leader while addressing grievance redressal proceedings at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here, remarked that G20 marks a watershed movement in the history of J&K.

“It is really significant that international community is sitting in Kashmir to decide and deliberate on promotion of global tourism that too on Kashmiri soil. More so, the successful completion of this event marks another milestone that situation is almost well. During the past few years Kashmir suffered bloodshed, killings and hatred. But now Kashmir has bounced back to normal. J&K is all set to take a head on flight which shall ultimately propel it into a realm of development, peace and opportunities,” Kavinder said.

Ranbir Singh Pathania BJP spokesperson who accompanied Gupta during the camp took a pot shot at the people who are out and out to denigrate and debase the country and national interests too.

There are people who have not registered themselves in the G20 meet at Kashmir thereby declaring a sort of boycott but in J&K also this boycott gang finds a camaraderie and common string with some political party spewing venom and fire on Government and trying to engage people on total non issues. Fact remains that they have been politically and publically rejected and are now trying to give a vent to their frustration in this novel way.

Amongst other general issues pertaining to compassionate appointments, verifications, ex-gratia to accident victims, relief to militancy victims, proper convening of Gram Sabhas , drinking water and electricity issues, augmentation of stations, building permissions, staff shortage, proper voltage electricity, were projected by a number of deputations who called on in the BJP office with references and telephone calls to concerned officials.

Anuradha Charak also remained present during the grievance redressal proceedings.