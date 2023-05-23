Kashmir crafts showcased at SKICC during G20 TWG Meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 23: The scenic venue of Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) came alive today as a vibrant display of Kashmiri handicrafts attracted the attention of foreign delegates attending the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting.

Organized by the Handicrafts Department, the “Craft Bazar” featured an array of traditional crafts from the region. Numerous delegates showed a keen interest in exploring the unique items and had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations by the skilled artisans present at the event.

Explaining the purpose of the Craft Bazar, Mehmood Shah, Director Handicrafts, stated, “Setting up the Craft Bazar was a planned part of the event. It comprised two components – installation of stalls and live demonstrations. Delegates were encouraged to participate actively and experience the artistry firsthand.”

To ensure authenticity, Shah said, each showcased merchandise was affixed with a QR code that provided detailed information. “Some of the delegates even purchased crafts during the event, further demonstrating the skill and craftsmanship displayed,” he added.

Approximately 25 stalls were set up, presenting the rich crafts of Kashmir. Throughout the day, the delegates remained captivated, leaving with a profound appreciation for the artistic heritage of the region.

Muhammad Maqbool Jan, an artisan specializing in papier-mâché, expressed hope that the presence of the delegates and the event itself would provide a much-needed boost to the industry.

“The delegates witnessed our crafts and gained insight into our artistic traditions. This exposure will greatly benefit the industry. We are confident that the Craft Bazaar will lead to effective marketing and contribute to our growth,” he said.

Sajad Ahmad, another artisan renowned for his expertise in Sozni craft, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the potential impact on tourism and the handicraft sector.

“Today, we represented Kashmir and showcased our crafts. We believe that the G20 event will have a lasting effect, opening new avenues for us,” he stated.

Mudasir Ahmad, associated with walnut wood carving, described the G20 event as historic and the first of its kind. “We have high expectations, as this platform has the potential to elevate our industry to the international stage,” he expressed optimistically.

The officials said that the Craft Bazar proved to be a remarkable display of Kashmiri handicrafts, garnering significant attention from foreign delegates.