DPAP believes in inclusiveness, irrespective of religion, region: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 23: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad today asserted that DPAP stands firm in its commitment to justice and inclusiveness, embracing individuals regardless of religion, region or caste.

While addressing party workers’ convention in Udhampur today Azad said, his party will continue to fight for the rights of people irrespective of caste, religion and will have no space for those who resort to discrimination among people. Azad said that he can’t tolerate social discrimination in his party as all are equal in his eyes.

“Our party is committed to respect the sentiments of all the religions and communities. When we need a blood in hospital we never ask who is its donor, so why to discriminate here,” Azad remarked.

He lauded the people of Udhampur for showing tolerance among the communities and believing in brotherhood and unity.

” In other parts of country, some parties succeeded in dividing people in the name of religion but in Udhampur you have always rejected such forces. You deserve appreciation for it,” he added.

Azad said that DPAP is a hope in these trying times which only believes in healthy politics unlike parties who have no agenda other then to divide people on religious lines. “It is due to our pro- people policies, thousands of people attend our public meetings. Because they know me for many decades and my credentials as politician. I have always been a staunch believer of peace and unity,” he maintained.

Former Chief Minister said that he and his party are ready to face the consequences for the pro- people policies. Even we can face lathis on roads if needed to protect the interests of people,” he added.

Azad said it was his party which fought a regressive anti- people move of land eviction by government in winters and forced to withdraw the order. He said such peaceful protests and political battles would be common to DPAP when it comes to the interests of poor and needy people.

Among others who were present on the occasion included party general secretary RS Chib, Provincial president Jugal Kishore Sharma, Working Committee member Mohd Aslam Goni, Zonal president -Choudhary Gharu Ram, chief spokesperson- Salman Nizami, general secretary- Anita Thakur, secretary- Hira Lal Abrol, Brij Mohan Sharma- Provincial general secretary, Ashwani Khajuria- District president, Priti Khajuria- State secretary, Sanjeev Dubay- Zonal vice president, Provincial secretary -Anoop Khajuria, Neeraj Thappa, Raj Sharma, Pritam Kotwal, Kuldeep Manhas, Sachin Sadhotra, Ashok Sharma Sarpanch, Gautam Sharma Sarpanch, Sanjeev Chandial Councilor, Om Prakash Sarpanch and others.