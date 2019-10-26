Killing of truckers attack on economy and livelihood of people: J-K Police chief

SRINAGAR: Terming the killing of truckers as an attack on the economy and livelihood of the people, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the investigation into such cases was underway and that the police have got important clues.

“Investigation into cases of killing of truckers is on and some important clues are available with us about the cases. This is an attack on the local economy and livelihood of people. It is being done to disrupt the daily life of the people. (AGENCIES)